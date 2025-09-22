Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-1 extra-inning win over the Orioles.

The game was tied 1-1 entering the 10th, and the Yankees exploded for six runs in the extra frame. One of those runs came on Chisholm's solo homer to right field. It was the second baseman's second homer over his past three games and marked his third straight contest with at least one RBI. Chisholm has a career-high 31 home runs and 79 RBI through 124 games on the campaign, and he's added 30 thefts for his first career 30-30 season.