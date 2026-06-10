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Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Delivers clutch homer in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Cleveland.

Chisholm provided the biggest swing of the game in the eighth inning, breaking a tie with a solo homer that ultimately stood as the game-winning run. While the infielder has continued to provide power, the overall production has been inconsistent of late. He has homered four times over his last 10 games but has managed just seven total hits during that span. On the season, Chisholm is batting .231 with a .709 OPS across 257 plate appearances.

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