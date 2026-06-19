Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Exits early with groin injury

Chisholm (groin) exited Thursday's contest against the White Sox in the fourth inning, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Chisholm fouled a ball off his inner groin area in the bottom of the fourth inning, and he was ultimately forced to exit the game in the middle of his at-bat. The 28-year-old finished his day 0-for-1 from the plate, and Anthony Volpe replaced him in the contest, batting fifth versus Chicago. An update on Chisholm's status moving forward will likely come in the near future.