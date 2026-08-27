Chisholm went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run, an RBI and a stolen base in a 9-3 win over the Astros on Wednesday.

Chisholm was a key part of a Yankees offensive barrage that included 13 hits and nine runs. After beginning August with a .148 batting average over his first 17 games, Chisholm has come alive at the plate of late, collecting three multi-hit efforts over his past four contests and slashing .571/.625/.929 with one homer, two doubles, four RBI and three stolen bases during that span. He's been as good on the basepaths as ever this year with 36 thefts through 123 games, though Chisholm's current .708 OPS is on pace for a career-worst mark (excluding his brief 21-contest cup of coffee during his first taste of the big leagues in 2020).