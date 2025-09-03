Chisholm went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Astros.

Chisholm did a little bit of everything to help the Yankees' offense in this one. He has racked up six homers and four steals over his last nine games, batting .323 (10-for-31) in that span. Overall, he's up to a .243/.342/.505 slash line with 28 homers, 26 steals, 70 RBI, 68 runs scored, 13 doubles and one triple over 106 contests.