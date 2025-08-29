Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a second RBI and a stolen base in Thursday's 10-4 win over the White Sox.

Chisholm logged a steal for the second game in a row, and he's also swatted four homers while supplying eight RBI over his last five games. The 27-year-old continues to put strong power and speed numbers with 26 homers and 24 steals through 102 contests. He's added 66 RBI, 63 runs scored and a .242/.338/.495 slash line, with the low average being about the only flaw in his overall performance this year.