Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a home run in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Angels.

Chisholm got the Yankees on the board in the second inning with a 407-foot blast off Jack Kochanowicz, tying the game 1-1. It's the 10th homer of the year for Chisholm, who's batting .326 with three long balls and four steals in 13 games since returning from a month-long IL stint. Overall, Chisholm is slashing .223/.335/.459 with 25 RBI, 23 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 176 plate appearances this season.