Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-2 victory versus Minnesota.

Chisholm hit one of four solo homers by New York in the win, going deep to right-center field in the eighth inning. The veteran infielder also swiped a bag in the game, moving him to 15 thefts along with 20 home runs on the season. He's one of only 10 major-leaguers to have reached both marks so far this season.