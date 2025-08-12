Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Homers, swipes bag Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's 6-2 victory versus Minnesota.
Chisholm hit one of four solo homers by New York in the win, going deep to right-center field in the eighth inning. The veteran infielder also swiped a bag in the game, moving him to 15 thefts along with 20 home runs on the season. He's one of only 10 major-leaguers to have reached both marks so far this season.
