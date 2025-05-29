Chisholm (oblique) is playing in a minor-league rehab game with Double-A Somerset on Thursday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chisholm has been out of action since late April due to a strained right oblique, but be began performing baseball activities in mid-May and is now ready to return to game action. Per Greg Joyce of the New York Post, the veteran slugger is going to play third base in Thursday's rehab appearance, though it hasn't yet been officially decided that Chisholm will handle that position when he returns to the big club. Chisholm worked exclusively at second base in all 28 games in which he played prior to getting hurt, but he logged 45 appearances at the hot corner last season, and that may be a bigger need for New York with Oswaldo Cabrera (ankle) likely out for the remainder of the campaign.