The Yankees placed Chisholm on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right oblique strain.

Chisholm suffered the injury during Tuesday's game in Baltimore. While he and the team were holding out hope that he could avoid a stint on the IL, it ultimately didn't happen. Chisholm will be eligible for activation May 10, but it's uncertain at this point whether he'll be ready to go on that date. Pablo Reyes and/or Oswald Peraza should see the bulk of the second-base reps while Chisholm is shelved.