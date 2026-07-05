Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Lifted early from Sunday's game

Chisholm went 1-for-2 before being removed prior to the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Twins due to an unspecified issue, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

The Yankees should provide word later Sunday regarding what prompted Chisholm's removal from the game, but he appeared to be in some discomfort after fouling off a pitch in his fifth-inning at-bat before ultimately flying out to right field. Jose Caballero shifted over from third base to replace Chisholm at second base in the top of the sixth.