Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Moves up to 20 thefts

Chisholm drew three walks, scored one run and stole two bases over three plate appearances in Sunday's 8-3 victory versus the Blue Jays.

Chisholm didn't start the contest, but he entered as a pinch hitter for Amed Rosario in the sixth inning. Chisholm took a walk and subsequently stole second base, though he was ultimately caught in a rundown between third and home following a groundball. The speedy infielder walked in each of his other two plate appearances, and he followed one of those free passes with another steal. Chisholm is up to 20 thefts on the season, marking the fourth straight year he's reached that milestone. He ranks fifth in the majors in that category while adding nine homers, 29 RBI, 35 runs and a .229/.318/.400 slash line through 274 plate appearances.