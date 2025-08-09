default-cbs-image
Chisholm isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros.

Although Chisholm doesn't typically step out of the lineup against southpaws, the Yankees will keep him and his left-handed bat on the bench Saturday against fellow lefty Framber Valdez. Jose Caballero will fill in at the keystone and bat eighth.

