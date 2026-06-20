Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Productive in Friday's win

Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-0 win over the Reds.

The star infielder looked none the worse for wear despite leaving Thursday's game early after fouling a ball off his groin in the fourth inning. Chisholm kicked the Yankees' offense into gear by leading off the bottom of the second frame with his 11th homer of the year, and he stole his 21st bag of the season in the eighth after drawing a one-out walk. Friday's effort was encouraging, but Chisholm hasn't had a multi-hit performance since May 29, and through 15 games in June he's batting just .188 (9-for-48) -- albeit with five homers, seven steals, 11 RBI and 14 runs.