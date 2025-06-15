Chisholm went 1-for-3 with a a walk and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Saturday.

Chisholm re-entered the lineup Saturday after sitting out two games due to groin tightness. The veteran slugger seemed fine when he advanced from second to third base on a flyout in the second inning and when he scored from second base on a single in the seventh, so the injury appears to be behind him. Chisholm has posted a .998 OPS with two homers, seven RBI and four steals over nine games since returning June 3 from a stint on the injured list.