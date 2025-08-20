Chisholm went 2-for-5 with a solo home run against Tampa Bay in a 13-3 win Tuesday.

Chisholm's third-inning solo shot was one of nine homers the Yankees clubbed in the contest, tying a franchise record. The long ball was Chisholm's third in his past seven games, a span in which he's also stolen seven bases. While he's batting a modest .238 through 390 plate appearances this season, Chisholm has offered plenty of fantasy value with 22 home runs, 21 thefts, 57 RBI and 56 runs scored while having eligibility in most formats at second base, third base and the outfield.