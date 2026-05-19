Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 7-6 win over the Blue Jays.

After Cody Bellinger tied the game 5-5 with a two-run shot off Yariel Rodriguez in the bottom of the seventh inning, Chisholm swatted a two-run homer of his own two batters later to give the Yankees a 7-5 lead. It was Chisholm's fifth long ball of the season and snapped an 11-game homer-less drought. After a really slow start to the season, Chisholm's bat has been heating up with four straight multi-hit games and a five-game hitting streak. He's now slashing .237/.316/.379 with the five homers, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored, 12 stolen bases and a 19:54 BB:K across 190 plate appearances. Despite the recent success at the plate, Chisholm remains in just the 10th percentile or worse in xwOBA, expected batting average and expected slugging percentage. After posting a 15 percent barrel rate in 2025, Chisholm is barreling just 5.4 percent of his batted balls 48 games into 2026.