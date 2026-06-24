Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Swats homer Tuesday

Chisholm went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run in a 4-3 win over Detroit on Tuesday.

Chisholm produced half of New York's runs in the victory with a two-run blast to right-center field in the sixth inning. The long ball was his 12th of the season, and the veteran infielder has been flashing more power of late with three homers over his past seven games. Chisholm is batting just .203 with a 30.3 percent strikeout rate through 19 contests in June, but he's nonetheless put up good fantasy production thanks to six home runs, 13 RBI, 16 runs and nine stolen bases.