Chisholm went 1-for-2 with a walk and two stolen bases in a loss to Houston on Thursday.

Chisholm's speed was on display throughout the contest -- his one hit was an infield single, and he swiped second base following that knock and after a fifth-inning walk. The veteran infielder has stolen at least one base in three consecutive contests and has recorded seven thefts across his past 10 games. That's pushed Chisholm up to 38 stolen bases on the season, two shy of his career-high mark and second overall in the majors this year.