Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Swipes two bags in return

Chisholm went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and two stolen bases Wednesday in an 11-inning loss to Detroit.

After landing in concussion protocol Monday, Chisholm was out of the lineup Tuesday but was able to enter the game as a pinch hitter. He was ultimately cleared to return to the lineup Thursday, and he started at second base while batting fifth. Chisholm seemed to have no lingering issues, as he was the only Yankee with multiple hits in the loss. He also used his legs to generate the game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning when he reached on an infield single, stole second and third base, and came home to score on a wild pitch. Through 82 contests, Chisholm is up to 26 thefts, third-most in the majors and well on pace to surpass his career-best mark of 40 stolen bases, which he established in 2024.