Chisholm went 1-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.

Chisholm stole both second and third base to earn his first two-steal performance of the season. The 27-year-old keeps filling the stat sheet, hitting .242 with four homers, eight RBI, seven runs scored and three steals over 37 plate appearances this season. He should continue to thrive hitting in the middle of a loaded Yankees lineup.