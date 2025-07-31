Chisholm went 1-for-5 with two stolen bases in a 5-4, extra-innings win against the Rays on Wednesday.

Chisholm singled and proceeded to steal both second and third base in the fourth inning but was stranded without crossing the plate. However, he scored the winning run in the 11th frame after beginning on second as the automatic runner. The thefts were Chisholm's first since June 10 -- a span of 40 games. While he hasn't been as active on the basepaths this season, his .813 OPS is on pace for the second-best mark of his career.