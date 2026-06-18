Yankees' Jazz Chisholm: Third to reach 10/20 mark in 2026

Chisholm went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday in a 10-5 victory against the White Sox.

Chisholm's lone hit was a solo shot to right-center field in the seventh inning that capped New York's scoring in the contest. After going deep a modest six times through his first 56 games of the season, Chisholm's power has been more prevalent in June, as he's hit four homers through 13 games this month. With 10 long balls and 20 thefts overall, he joins Jose Ramirez (hand) and Oneil Cruz (hand) as the only big-leaguers to reach both marks so far.