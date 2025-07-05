Candelario signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Saturday, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

Candelario slashed only .113/.198/.213 across 91 plate appearances with the Reds before landing on the IL in late April with a back injury. After making a full recovery, the 31-year-old was released by Cincinnati on Sunday, and he'll now get a chance to redeem himself in the Yankees' minor-league system. If Candelario is able to return to form at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he could join the big-league roster at some point to provide infield depth down the stretch.