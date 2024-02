Liranzo signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Jan. 6, Baseball America reports.

Liranzo held a 6.56 ERA and 46:22 K:BB across 35.2 innings between the Double- and Triple-A levels in 2023 in the Yankees and Nationals organizations. The 28-year-old reliever has spent time on multiple 40-man rosters over the years but has yet to reach the big leagues.