Yankees' Jhon Diaz: Lands with Yankees
Diaz signed with the Yankees for $1.2 million, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
There are mixed opinions on the 5-foot-11 outfielder from the Dominican Republic. MLB.com ranks him as the 18th-best prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class, while FanGraphs has him seventh on their board. He has a short, stocky build, which is atypical for a seven-figure signee in this market, but he has average or better tools across the board. A left-handed hitter with an excellent approach and an advanced approach, Diaz can barrel balls to all fields and makes contact at a good clip. He has plus speed now, but could slow down before he reaches the majors.
