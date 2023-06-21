The Yankees recalled Brito from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre ahead of his scheduled home start Wednesday against the Mariners.

Brito will make at least one turn through the rotation while the Yankees wait for one of their three injured starting pitchers (Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes and Frankie Montas) to return from the 15-day injured list. Depending on how he fares Wednesday, Brito could be in store for additional starts with the big club, though his body of work with the Yankees earlier this season doesn't inspire much confidence. Before he was optioned to Triple-A in late May, Brito turned in a 5.58 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 30:18 K:BB in 40.1 innings over his 10 outings (nine starts).