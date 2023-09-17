Brito (8-7) earned the win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, striking out three batters over three perfect innings out of the bullpen.

Luke Weaver handled the first four frames for New York, with Brito taking over in the fifth. Brito rolled through nine batters, fanning three and throwing 32 of 47 pitches for strikes. The rookie right-hander was up-and-down in a starting role earlier this season, but he seems to have found his groove recently as a bulk reliever. Since moving into that role Aug. 24, Brito has posted a 1.06 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB over 17 innings across six appearances while picking up four wins against one loss.