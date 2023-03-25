Brito may be needed as the Yankees' fifth starter to open the season with Luis Severino dealing with a low-grade lat strain, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees likely didn't enter the spring with Brito in their Opening Day plans, but with Severino, Carlos Rodon (forearm) and Frankie Montas (shoulder) all bound for the injured list, they'll need to turn to their eighth starter right away. The Yankees have yet to lock in Brito as their choice, but he was the only candidate explicitly mentioned by manager Aaron Boone. Brito produced a 2.96 ERA in 26 outings (23 starts) in the upper minors last season, though that came with a modest 20.0 percent strikeout rate. He's given up five runs (three earned) on nine hits in 5.2 innings this spring, striking out five while walking none.