Manager Aaron Boone said Brito could start the Yankees' third game of the season next Sunday versus the Giants in New York, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Boone didn't officially confirm that Brito would be part of the Opening Day rotation, but the 25-year-old righty appears to have all but clinched a starting role with all of Frankie Montas (shoulder), Carlos Rodon (forearm) and Luis Severino (lat) set to open the season on the injured list. Brito initially appeared in line to take the hill for the Yankees' fifth game of the season, but the team may be incentivized to move him up in the pitching schedule after he dazzled Sunday in his final Grapefruit League outing of the spring. Brito retired all 16 batters he faced in a 6-2 win over the Blue Jays, striking out three hitters while lowering his spring ERA to 2.08. If Brito ends up getting the starting nod for the Yankees' third game, Domingo German would presumably be pushed to the back of the team's pitching schedule.