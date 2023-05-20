Brito will toe the rubber Saturday versus the Reds, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The Yankees officially announced Brito as the starter Saturday, waiting to nearly the last minute to make that decision public. The right-hander earned a win the last time was on the mound, pitching 5.1 innings of one-run ball while allowing six hits and striking out two batters Monday against the Blue Jays. Since he surrendered seven runs to the Twins on April 13, Brito has produced a respectable 4.56 ERA and 1.44 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 25.2 frames in six appearances with the Yankees.