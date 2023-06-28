Brito (4-4) allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Athletics.

Brito didn't have a bad start, but he gave up a run in the third and fourth innings, and the Yankees couldn't overcome that deficit. He's come up an out short of a quality start in both of his outings since he was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The right-hander has a 4.70 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 35:21 K:BB over 51.2 innings through 12 appearances (11 starts) in the majors this year. Brito is tentatively lined up for a road start in St. Louis over the weekend if he gets another turn through the rotation.