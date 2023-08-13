Brito tossed five innings against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six batters.

Michael King opened the game for New York and took the loss, but Brito handled the biggest workload with five frames and 69 pitches. The rookie was very effective in that role, holding Miami to one run while racking up six punchouts. The Yankees' rotation is in a bit of disarray right now with Domingo German (personal) out for the season, Nestor Cortes (shoulder) and Carlos Rodon (hamstring) on the injured list, and Luis Severino struggling mightily. Though Brito has an uninspiring 4.76 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 62.1 major-league innings this season, he's pitched to a 3.27 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 17:5 K:BB over his past 22 frames and could be in line to remain with the big club, either as a bulk reliever or a starter, following Saturday's strong outing.