Brito (2-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk over five innings against Texas. He struck out five.

After three consecutive starts without reaching five innings, Brito delivered a solid outing. The five strikeouts were the most the rookie has recorded since his first start of the season. Brito has a 5.56 ERA, but half of the runs he has allowed came in one start against the Twins on April 13.