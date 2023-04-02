Brito (1-0) allowed two hits and a walk over five shutout frames Sunday, striking out six and earning a win over the Giants.

Brito earned a spot in the rotation with a solid spring and a few injuries ahead of him on the depth chart. He backed that up with a scoreless MLB debut that featured 16 whiffs, 11 of which came from the changeup. The 25-year-old never allowed a Giant to reach scoring position. Brito posted a 2.96 ERA in 112.2 innings with Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Wilkes-Barre/Scranton last season. He's projected to start in Baltimore next week.