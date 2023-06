Brito is expected to start for the Yankees on Wednesday against the Mariners, Max Goodman of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Yanks haven't announced a starter for the game yet, but Brito was spotted in the clubhouse Tuesday. Brito has collected a 5.58 ERA and unimpressive 30:18 K:BB over 40.1 innings in the majors this season. Even in a pretty favorable matchup, he's not a great streaming option.