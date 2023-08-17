Brito is lined up to start or work as a bulk reliever in Friday's game against the Red Sox, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Randy Vasquez and Brito both are getting second turns through the rotation after the two rejoined the big club last week to replace the injured Carlos Rodon (hamstring) and Nestor Cortes (shoulder), respectively. Brito has previously made 12 starts for the Yankees this season, but he thrived as a bulk reliever his last time out Saturday in Miami, where he struck out six and gave up one run on three hits and no walks over five innings. Rodon threw a five-inning simulated game Wednesday and looks like he could be ready to return from the IL next week, but Brito could stick in the rotation if he turns in another quality showing Friday and if the Yankees elect to move the struggling Luis Severino to the bullpen.