Brito is expected to serve as a bulk reliever behind starter Michael King in Saturday's game in Miami, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

King is making his first start of the season and has maxed out at 3.1 innings across 38 appearances, and since he'll be taking the hill on three days' rest, he should provide more length than the typical opener. Even so, Brito -- who was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday -- should be tasked with working multiple innings behind King and is probably the Yankees pitcher most likely to factor into any decision. The Yankees are relying on the King/Brito tandem to help fill the rotation spot of Nestor Cortes (shoulder), who went back on the 15-day injured list Friday.