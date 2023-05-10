Brito did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over 4.1 innings against Oakland. He struck out three.

Both runs against Brito came in the second inning on back-to-back homers from Carlos Perez and Jace Peterson. Brito ultimately didn't qualify for the win, allowing a walk and a double in the fifth inning before being relieved by Jimmy Cordero. The 25-year-old Brito is now 0-3 in his last six starts after winning his first two outings of the year. Brito now sports a 5.81 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB through eight starts (31 innings) this season. Brito may be destined for Triple-A soon, with Luis Severino (lat) starting a rehab assignment Wednesday.