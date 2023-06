Brito was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by the Yankees on Tuesday.

Brito was optioned immediately following his loss to the Athletics, and he allowed two runs on four hits over 5.2 innings in that effort against Oakland. Ian Hamilton (groin) was reinstated off the 15-day injured list in the corresponding transaction. It's likely Brito will be back with the Yankees and making starts again before the summer comes to an end.