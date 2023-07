Brito was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday.

Ron Marinaccio was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move, as Brito presumably takes on a long-relief role for New York in the short term. Luis Severino has really struggled lately, giving up 27 earned runs in 21.2 innings over his last five starts, but there has not been any word of him getting removed from the rotation.