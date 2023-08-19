Brito (4-6) took the loss Friday, yielding seven runs (six earned) on nine hits over just 2.1 frames against the Red Sox. He struck out one.

The Red Sox jumped on Brito early and often, as each of the first four batters of the game reached and scored. He labored in the second inning, as well, ultimately needing 46 pitches to cover his 2.1 innings. With Carlos Rodon (hamstring) set to return early next week and Luis Severino remaining in the rotation for now, Brito could be headed back to the minors.