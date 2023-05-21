Brito was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday.
Brito struggled in his start Saturday against the Reds, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over four innings. That pushed his season ERA and WHIP to 5.58 and 1.49, respectively, which prompted the Yankees to send him down. Brito's active roster spot and slot in the rotation will go to Luis Severino, who is slated to make his campaign debut Sunday after a lengthy stay on the injured list due to a lat injury. Given his 4.0 BB/9, one of Brito's primary goals while in the minors will likely be to improve his control.