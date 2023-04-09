Brito (2-0) picked up the win Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over five innings in a 4-1 victory over the Orioles. He struck out two.

The rookie right-hander wasn't dominant, generating only six swinging strikes among his 92 pitches, but Brito didn't give up much hard contact and benefitted from some strong defense behind him. Unlike his last start, Brito wasn't immediately sent back to Triple-A after his outing, and it looks as though he'll get a chance to make a case for the Yankees' fifth starter job after posting a 0.90 ERA and 8:3 K:BB through his first 10 major-league innings. If he does remain with the big club, the 25-year-old's next start would likely come at home against the Twins.