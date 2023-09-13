Brito (7-7) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, allowing three hits and a walk over 2.1 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out two.

Randy Vasquez got the start and looked good through three innings, but when he began to fade in the fourth, Brito stepped in and was even more effective, firing 29 of 38 pitches for strikes. The two rookie right-handers combined for what would have qualified as a quality start from a single pitcher -- two earned runs over six frames -- and the Yankees may consider keeping them together in a tandem arrangement to fill their fifth starter spot over the final weeks of the season. Brito is thriving in his current long-relief role, grabbing three wins in his last five appearances while posting a 1.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through 14 innings.