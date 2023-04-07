Brito will start for the Yankees on Saturday against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The Yankees rotation will be pushed back one day with Nestor Cortes now starting against the Orioles on Sunday. Brito pitched well in his MLB debut, giving up two hits over five scoreless frames against the Giants on April 2, and he'll get another chance to impress against an Orioles lineup that has performed well thus far. The Yankees will need to make a roster move before Saturday's game to clear room for his promotion.