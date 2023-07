Brito will start Monday's game against the Rays, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Domingo German was scratched with an undisclosed physical issue, so Brito was recalled to make the spot start. Brito has been solid if unspectacular over his last five big-league starts, logging a 3.24 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 16 strikeouts over 25 innings. He most recently struck out three and gave up three runs in five innings for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 25.