Brito did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over four innings in a 5-4 loss against the Rays. He struck out two.

Brito allowed at least one run in each of the first three innings, including solo home runs to Randy Arozarena in the first and Yandy Diaz in the third. The right-hander has surrendered multiple runs in four of his past five outings and hasn't completed more than five innings yet. Despite the struggles, Brito figures to remain in the starting rotation as long as Carlos Rodon (back) and Luis Severino (lat) remain on the 15-day injured list.