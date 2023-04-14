Brito (2-1) took the loss Thursday, allowing seven runs on six hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning against the Twins. He struck out zero.
Brito was the main culprit in the Yankees' worst first inning since 2000. The rookie struggled with his command, leaving too many easy pitches over the middle of the plate for the Twins' hitters. The Dominican native will have a chance to redeem himself Wednesday against the Angels, where he will look to regain the form he had in his first two starts (one run in 10 innings pitched).
