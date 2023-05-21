Brito did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks over four innings against the Reds. He struck out six.

Brito narrowly avoided a disastrous third inning, walking three straight batters to load the bases with two outs but managed to allow just one run to score in the inning. However, the Reds got their revenge, with Luke Maile tagging Brito for a two-run home run that brought Jose Barrero in to score. After finishing each of his last three appearances with three or fewer strikeouts, Brito finally found his strikeout stuff, fanning six over four innings to tie his season-high in punchouts. With Luis Severino (lat) expected to make his debut Sunday, Brito may be headed toward a demotion considering his 5:3 K/BB and 5.58 ERA likely won't be enough to warrant keeping him on the big league roster.